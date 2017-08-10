Residents of smoke-choked Montana town advised to leave

HELENA, Mont. — Montana health officials are warning residents of a town choked by smoke from a nearby wildfire that the air pollution there is so bad at certain times of the day that everybody should leave.

The pollution recorded in Seeley Lake Thursday morning was nearly four times over hazardous levels.

Missoula City-County Health Department air quality specialist Sarah Coefield says the department is advising the entire community of more than 1,600 to leave.

The recommendation is not an enforceable evacuation and most people have chosen to stay.

Resident Ted Linford says the mornings are the worst before the sun warms the air and disperses the smoke.