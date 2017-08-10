Residents of smoke-choked Montana town advised to leave
A
A
Share via Email
HELENA, Mont. — Montana health officials are warning residents of a town choked by smoke from a nearby wildfire that the air pollution there is so bad at certain times of the day that everybody should leave.
The pollution recorded in Seeley Lake Thursday morning was nearly four times over hazardous levels.
Missoula City-County Health Department air quality specialist Sarah Coefield says the department is advising the entire community of more than 1,600 to leave.
The recommendation is not an enforceable evacuation and most people have chosen to stay.
Resident Ted Linford says the mornings are the worst before the sun warms the air and disperses the smoke.
He says visibility is about 200 yards (183
Most Popular
-
Now that's a super thin crust...hundreds of pizzas scattered on highway after truck hits bridge
-
Police say no charges laid after Sullivan's Pond geese hit, killed by car
-
Charges laid in 2012 homicides of men found in burned Halifax-area camp
-
'Kind of in shock:' Halifax country singer Makayla Lynn featured in Rolling Stone