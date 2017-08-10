Return of wind, heat brings back forest fires to Portugal

LISBON, Portugal — Strong winds and rising temperatures are stoking wildfires in Portugal after cooler weather brought a brief respite from a spate of blazes, including one that killed 64 people in June.

The Civil Protection Agency says it is tackling seven forest fires Thursday, deploying more than 1,300 firefighters and 25 water-dropping aircraft.

Wildfires in Portugal this year account for more than one-third of the burnt forest in the entire 28-nation European Union.