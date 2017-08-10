Rochester Red Wings honour city's 'garbage plate' dish

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings are changing the International League team's name for one game to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the city's signature dish: "the garbage plate."

The Minnesota Twins' Triple-A affiliate is wearing uniforms with the name Plates and a customized logo when it takes the field against the Norfolk Tides on Thursday night.

They're honouring Alexander Tahou (TAH'-hoh), who during World War I started serving two hot dogs or hamburgers, a heap of home fries and macaroni salad smothered with a meat-based hot sauce, topped with raw onions, mustard and ketchup.