Russian activist freed from prison vows to unite opposition

MOSCOW — A Russian activist released from prison says he will work to unite the opposition ranks.

But Sergei Udaltsov sounded lukewarm Thursday when asked about teaming up with Russia's most popular opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.

Udaltsov said Navalny, who has declared his intention to run for president in the March 2018 election, "is not my candidate," adding that he will not rally for him.

At the same time, Udaltsov pledged to work to unify the fractured leftist forces and push for them to field a single candidate in the presidential election.