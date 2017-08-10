Russian foreign minister discusses N. Korea in Thailand
BANGKOK — Russia's foreign minister has held talks with Thailand's top officials on counterterrorism, cybersecurity and North Korea.
Thursday's visit by Sergey Lavrov came just two days after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Lavrov said after discussion with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai that they agreed the United Nations should be the vehicle for a resolution of tensions over North Korea, which has been trading threats of war with the United States.