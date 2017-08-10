Study finds climate change altering Europe's river floods

BERLIN — Scientists say climate change is affecting the timing of river floods across Europe, with the biggest shifts seen along the Atlantic coast.

Researchers looked at data across a 50-year period, finding that half the measurement stations in western Europe — from England to Portugal — showed floods happening more than two weeks earlier by 2010.

In a paper published Thursday by the journal Science, the researchers found that earlier snow melts are also bringing floods in northeastern Europe forward by over a week.

Floods around the North Sea area are happening more than a week later than in 1960.