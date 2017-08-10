Tech companies leads broad slide in US stocks; oil slumps
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Technology companies led a broad slide in U.S. stocks Thursday afternoon, putting the market on track for its biggest loss in two months. Financial companies and department store operators were among the big decliners. A batch of disappointing earnings results from big retail chains and simmering tensions between the U.S. and North Korea weighed on the market. Oil prices veered lower as early gains faded.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 24 points, or 1
SIMMERING TENSIONS: North Korea revealed on Thursday a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan. The move added to escalating U.S.-North Korea tensions. The VIX, a measure of how much volatility investors expect in stocks, jumped 34.8
TECH SLIDE: Losses among technology stocks led the market slide. Nvidia fell $4.73, or 2.7
FINANCIALS FALLING: Several financial sector companies also helped pull down the market. Bank of New York Mellon fell $1.56, or 2.9
RETAIL SLUMP: Disappointing quarterly results from big department store chains put investors in a selling mood. Macy's was down 9.7
UNDERCOOKED: Blue Apron slumped 17.1
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.21
OIL: Crude oil gave up early gains. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 83 cents, or 1.7
METALS: Gold added $10.80, or 0.8
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 109.31 yen from 109.85 late Wednesday. The euro rose to $1.1753 from $1.1752.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major indexes in Europe slumped. Germany's DAX fell 1.1
Most Popular
-
Now that's a super thin crust...hundreds of pizzas scattered on highway after truck hits bridge
-
Police say no charges laid after Sullivan's Pond geese hit, killed by car
-
Charges laid in 2012 homicides of men found in burned Halifax-area camp
-
'Kind of in shock:' Halifax country singer Makayla Lynn featured in Rolling Stone