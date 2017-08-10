The Latest: 6 migrants dead, 13 remain missing off Yemen

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The Latest on migrants forced into the sea off Yemen (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

The U.N. migration agency says six Ethiopian migrants are dead and 13 remain missing after smugglers forced 160 migrants out of a boat as it neared the coast of Yemen.

The International Organization for Migration said Thursday's drownings occurred a day after around 50 migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia were "deliberately drowned" by a smuggler in another boat off Yemen.

The IOM statement says smugglers recently have begun pushing migrants out of boats out of fear of arrest.

Survivors from the two boats described being packed into the vessels, and some migrants had their hands tied. They were not allowed to move and "had to urinate on themselves."

The narrow waters between the Horn of Africa and Yemen have been a popular migration route despite Yemen's ongoing conflict. Migrants try to make their way to the oil-rich Gulf countries

___

2:30 p.m.

The U.N. migration agency says five migrants are dead and another 50 are reported missing after smugglers forced them from a boat off the coast of Yemen.

The International Organization for Migration statement comes a day after it reported a similar incident in which up to 50 other migrants from Ethiopia and Somalia were "deliberately drowned" by a smuggler off Yemen.

Thursday's statement says up to 180 migrants were forced from a boat in the latest incident Thursday.