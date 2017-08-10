The Latest: Michigan man critical after setting self afire
DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Latest on a man accidentally set himself on fire while trying to exterminate bees in an underground hive in southwestern Michigan (all times local):
5:50 p.m.
Authorities say a 46-year-old man was critically injured after accidentally setting himself on fire while trying to exterminate bees in an underground hive in southwestern Michigan.
The sheriff's office says Cross was in critical condition Thursday evening after being airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital.
The accident is under investigation.
6:05 a.m.
Authorities say a 46-year-old man accidentally set himself on fire while trying to exterminate bees in an underground hive in southwestern Michigan.
The man was airlifted to a hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. Details about his condition weren't immediately released.
The accident is under investigation.