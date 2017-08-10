The Latest: Michigan man critical after setting self afire

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Latest on a man accidentally set himself on fire while trying to exterminate bees in an underground hive in southwestern Michigan (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Authorities say a 46-year-old man was critically injured after accidentally setting himself on fire while trying to exterminate bees in an underground hive in southwestern Michigan.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a neighbour was able to put out the fire by the time authorities arrived Wednesday night at the home of Leslie Howard Cross II in the Dowagiac area, about 160 miles (257 kilometres ) west of Detroit.

The sheriff's office says Cross was in critical condition Thursday evening after being airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital.

The accident is under investigation.

