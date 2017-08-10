The Latest: State of emergency declared in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on flood concerns in New Orleans due to the city's malfunctioning water-pumping system (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for New Orleans with the city's water-pumping system malfunctioning and needing repairs as more rain is in the forecast.

The governor's office said Thursday's declaration is a precautionary measure amid concerns that the malfunctioning pumps leave New Orleans more vulnerable to flooding.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office said in a news release early Thursday the city has lost service to one of its turbines, which powers most of the pumping stations that service the East Bank of New Orleans. Landrieu said that means the system's capacity to drain storm water from the streets has been diminished.

Heavy rain on Saturday led to flooding in many parts of New Orleans.

The emergency declaration authorizes the state to assist the city in response work.

___

11 a.m.

All public schools in New Orleans are closed amid concerns that a malfunctioning water-pumping system is leaving the city vulnerable to flooding.

The Orleans Parish School Board said in a statement Thursday that schools are closed Thursday "out of abundance of caution."

National Weather Service meteorologist Phil Grigsby says scattered thunderstorms are in the daily forecast for the region through the weekend. But he called that a "fairly normal (weather) pattern" for south Louisiana in August.

___

8:17 a.m.

As New Orleans' water-pumping system continues to malfunction, the mayor is urging residents in some of the city's already-soaked neighbourhoods to move their vehicles to higher ground as more rain is in the forecast.

New Orleans' municipal pumping system is supposed to move water out of the low-lying city.