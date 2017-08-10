The Latest: Trump has 'some frustration' with Senate leader

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's criticism of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The White House says there's "some frustration" with the Senate's top Republican. It's the latest development in a continuing feud between President Donald Trump and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump resumed his taunts of McConnell on Thursday, using Twitter to express disbelief that the Senate leader couldn't get Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Asked afterward about Trump's relationship with McConnell, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says: "You can see the president's tweets. Obviously there's some frustration. I don't have anything more to add."

The president bristled this week after McConnell told an audience that Trump had "not been in this line of work before" and had "excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process."

___

8:02 a.m.

President Donald Trump is escalating a feud with his party's leader in the Senate. Trump is expressing disbelief that that Sen. Mitch McConnell couldn't persuade a Republican majority to pass a health care bill.

Trump tweeted Thursday: "Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!"

The president bristled this week after McConnell told a crowd in Kentucky that Trump had "not been in this line of work before" and had "excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process."

Trump retorted on Twitter that "Senator Mitch McConnell said I had 'excessive expectations,' but I don't think so."