Tiger seized in Mexico after escaping into neighbour's yard

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have seized a 1-year-old Bengal tiger in the northern border city of Tijuana after it fell from a terrace onto a neighbour's patio.

The federal environmental protection agency says in a statement that the cat was later found on the third floor of a private home. It said Thursday that the residence did not comply with animal welfare rules.

The owners provided an invoice for the purchase of the tiger, but they did not have adequate registration or veterinary documentation. The animal was apparently in good health but was being evaluated.

Authorities seized another tiger in Tijuana in January after a man took it for a walk on a leash. The Tiger seized this week also had a dog-style harness.