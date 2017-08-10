Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is officially declaring the opioid crisis a "national emergency."
Trump made the announcement before holding a security briefing Thursday at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
He tells reporters the drug crisis afflicting the nation is a "serious problem the likes of which we have never had" and says he's drawing up documents "to so attest."
A drug commission convened by Trump recently called for a national emergency declaration to help deal with the opioid crisis.
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price earlier this week seemed to suggest the president was leaning against the recommendation when he said the administration could deploy the necessary resources and attention without declaring a national emergency.
Still, Price stressed that "all things" were "on the table for the president."
