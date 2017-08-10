Turkey: Russian national detained over planned drone attack

ISTANBUL — A private news agency in Turkey says authorities have detained a suspected Islamic State militant who was allegedly planning a drone attack on U.S. aircraft at Incirlik air base.

Dogan news agency said Thursday that a Russian national was detained in the southern Turkish city of Adana over suspicions that he planned to crash an American aircraft at the base using a drone. According to Dogan, the man is affiliated with IS.

The U.S. Air Force uses Incirlik air base, near Adana, as a staging post for the air campaign against IS in Syria and Iraq.