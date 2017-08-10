UN: Islamic State is funding attacks, al-Qaida is resilient

U.N. experts say that despite military pressure and falling revenue the Islamic State extremist group is still capable of sending funds to supporters and motivating attacks in Europe and elsewhere — and al-Qaida remains resilient especially in West Africa, East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

The experts monitoring sanctions against the extremist groups said in a report circulated Thursday that competition between the Islamic State and al-Qaida continues but "shifting alliances and co-operation on the tactical level in several regions also allow them to move between various groups."