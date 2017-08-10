US budget deficit narrowed to $42.9 billion in July
WASHINGTON — The federal budget deficit fell sharply in July from a year earlier, largely because of a quirk in the calendar.
The U.S. Treasury Department says the budget gap came in at $42.9 billion last month, down from $112.8 billion in July 2016. The bulk of the improvement came because benefit payments that normally would have gone out in July went out in June this year because July 1 fell on a Saturday.
Through the first 10 months of the budget year, the federal government is running a $566 billion deficit, up 11
The Congressional Budget Office forecasts that the deficit for the budget year ending Sept. 30 will come in at $693 billion, up from $584 billion in budget year 2016.