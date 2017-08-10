US wholesale prices edged down 0.1 per cent in July

WASHINGTON — Prices at the wholesale level slipped in July, the first decline in 11 months and further evidence that inflation remains a no-show in the economy.

The Labor Department said Thursday that its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, edged down 0.1 per cent last month, reflecting a third month of declines in energy prices and a flat reading for food. The July result followed a tiny 0.1 per cent gain in June. It was the first drop in wholesale prices since a decline of 0.2 per cent last August.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also fell last month by 0.1 per cent . Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up a moderate 1.9 per cent , while core prices have risen 1.8 per cent .

Inflation has been low throughout this recovery. For the past five years, it has fallen below the Federal Reserve's target for annual price gains of 2 per cent a year. At the beginning of this year, inflation by a gauge preferred by the Fed did climb as high as 2.2 per cent gain in February compared to a year ago. But it has since backtracked and in June registered a 12-month gain of just 1.4 per cent .

The Fed raised interest rates in March and June, but economists believe it will put further rate hikes on hold until at least December, waiting to see if inflation resumes rising again to the 2 per cent target. Fed Chair Janet Yellen told Congress last month that she believes tight labour markets will start producing higher wage gains and increased inflation. Unemployment in July returned to a 16-year low of 4.3 per cent .

The 0.1 per cent dip in wholesale prices in July reflected a 0.3 per cent drop in energy costs in July, which followed even bigger declines in May and June. Last month, the gasoline, natural gas and home heating oil all showed declines.

Food costs showed no gain in July after rising by 0.6 per cent in June.