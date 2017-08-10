Vermont man whose kin died mysteriously unhurt in crash

VERNON, Vt. — A Vermont man suspected of killing his millionaire grandfather and whose mother disappeared when they were on a fishing trip has been involved in a minor highway crash.

Police say Nathan Carman was driving a pickup truck on Interstate 91 in Vernon on Monday when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer.

Carman's truck received minor damage. The larger truck had substantial damage. There were no injuries.

Last year, Carman's boat sank during a fishing trip near Rhode Island with his mother. She was never found and is presumed dead. The insurance company is refusing to pay the claim for the boat.