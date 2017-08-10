Woman, NY town spar over 'I Love You God' trailer message

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — A woman who painted a religious message on a tractor-trailer placed on her Riverhead farm in New York continues to fight town officials who say the trailer itself is a code violation.

Newsday reported Wednesday (http://nwsdy.li/2hNKZDC ) that 52-year-old Marie Tooker painted "I Love You God Thank You" in black letters on the side of the tractor-trailer. In July, town officials cited her for violations of local regulations concerning junked or unregistered motor vehicles. Several board members say the sign also is "inappropriate."

Tooker questioned the tickets during a town meeting Aug. 1. Town Supervisor Sean Walter said he loves Tooker's message but doesn't like having a vacant trailer at the town's entrance.

Tooker says she's considering taking legal action to maintain her sign.

