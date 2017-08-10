Wrongfully convicted man weary of protracted civil case
A
A
Share via Email
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man freed from death row after 30 years says he's grown weary of a tense debate over whether his current lawyers are helping themselves to too much of his compensation for wrongful imprisonment.
Henry McCollum testified Thursday in a civil lawsuit he and his brother filed against investigators who put them behind bars. The case has become entangled in questions of whether the men's lawyers are protecting their interests.
A court-appointed advocate for McCollum argues that lawyer fees and high-interest loans are threatening the men's livelihoods.
Judge Terrence Boyle previously rejected an agreement allowing the lawyers to claim $400,000 of $1 million in settlements between the men and a town.
Boyle is considering a new evaluation to determine if McCollum was competent to sign up with his lawyers.