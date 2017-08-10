Wrongfully convicted man weary of protracted civil case

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man freed from death row after 30 years says he's grown weary of a tense debate over whether his current lawyers are helping themselves to too much of his compensation for wrongful imprisonment.

Henry McCollum testified Thursday in a civil lawsuit he and his brother filed against investigators who put them behind bars. The case has become entangled in questions of whether the men's lawyers are protecting their interests.

A court-appointed advocate for McCollum argues that lawyer fees and high-interest loans are threatening the men's livelihoods.

Judge Terrence Boyle previously rejected an agreement allowing the lawyers to claim $400,000 of $1 million in settlements between the men and a town.