Yemen national blood bank faces threat of closure

CAIRO — The director of Yemen's national blood bank says the facility could shut down within a week after a medical aid charity ended its support.

Ayman el-Shihari, the blood bank's general director, said Thursday its closure could lead to a "humanitarian catastrophe." He says the facility receives up to 3,000 cases monthly, including patients with cancer, thalassaemia, kidney failure and war wounds.

El-Shihari says Doctors Without Borders, known by the French acronym MSF, ended its two-year funding and asked the World Health Organization to help. He says so far the clinic has received none and supplies are running out.