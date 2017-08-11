3 people killed, 2 children hurt in wreck in eastern Kansas
A
A
Share via Email
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people died and two children were hurt in a collision in eastern Kansas.
The accident happened Thursday night on Kansas 32 in Edwardsville, about 15 miles (25
Investigators say a car driven by 42-year-old Aaron Ashlock of Kansas City, Kansas, was
Ashlock and Galutia died in the crash, along with 33-year-old Ashley Gonzalez of Shawnee, who was a passenger in Galutia's car.
Gonzalez's 11- and 12-year-old daughters were injured. No information has been released on their conditions.