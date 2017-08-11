Afghan official: Gunman opens fire inside mosque, killing 4

KABUL — An Afghan official says a gunman loyal to a local warlord has opened fire inside a mosque in the northern Takhar province, killing four worshippers and wounding as many as 40 people.

Provincial police chief Gen. Faqir Mohammad Jawzjan says the attacker belongs to a militia loyal to local warlord Bashir Khan.

He says the warlord allegedly had a dispute with the mosque cleric, Maulvi Mafuz, who was the gunman's target in Friday's attack.

Mafuz was not hurt in the assault.