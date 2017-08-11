An array of different kinds of school voucher programs
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — More than half the country has a school choice program that enables families to use public money to send their children to private school.
The programs vary by name, structure and eligibility requirements, but most are geared toward low-income families.
In 2015, less than 1
A look at some of the different types of school choice programs:
___
VOUCHERS
State money in a per-student amount is reallocated and given to a chosen private school where the child is accepted. That money would have otherwise been given to the public
The only federal voucher program is in the District of Columbia.
__
TAX-CREDIT SCHOLARSHIPS
The programs generally allow private
___
EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS
Public funds are placed in a government-administered "savings account" that families can use to pay for a wide range of education costs, from tuition and tutoring to transportation and textbooks.
___
Follow Sally Ho at http://twitter.com/_sallyho