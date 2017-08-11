Cambodia accuses Laos of border violation, threatens force

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's prime minister says dozens of soldiers from neighbouring Laos have entered Cambodian territory.

Hun Sen threatened to expel the soldiers by force if they don't leave the area by Aug. 17.

He made the comments Friday during a speech in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh. He said his country does not want a dispute with Laos, but "we cannot allow the situation" to continue.

The two countries have traditionally been allies, but a border dispute in Stung Treng province, in northeastern Cambodia, flared up this year.