Conversations with police union allowed in McDonald case

CHICAGO — A judge has ruled that certain conversations can be used at the trial of a Chicago police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a black teen.

WLS-TV reports that Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan ruled Friday that conversations between Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke and union officials are admissible.

Defence attorneys argued Van Dyke's conversations with the Fraternal Order of Police were privileged and couldn't be used. They cited union contract wording prohibiting self-incrimination. Prosecutors disagreed.

Van Dyke is suspended without pay and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the October 2014 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. The officer shot Laquan 16 times.

Video of the shooting wasn't released until November 2015, which sparked protests and widespread media coverage.

No trial date is set.

