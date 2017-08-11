Cops investigate report of gun drawn at bar in tourist town

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — Police are investigating an incident at a bar in a popular Adirondack tourist town where employees say a gun was drawn by someone involved in a confrontation.

WNYT-TV in Albany reports (http://bit.ly/2vL5IxN ) that a bartender at the Fire and Ice Bar and Grill on the main street in the village of Lake George says four men were asked to leave by the bouncers around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The bartender says the men returned and one of them pulled a gun on the bouncers before walking away.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office was called, and officers arrested one of the men.

The sheriff's office confirms that it responded to a call at the bar but hasn't released details yet.