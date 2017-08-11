Dem AZ Rep. Sinema 'seriously considering' Senate challenge
WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema says she is "seriously considering" a run for the Arizona Senate seat occupied by Republican Jeff Flake.
The three-term Democrat says she's heard from many in her state encouraging her to run. Flake narrowly won in 2012 and is among the very few GOP incumbents who might be vulnerable next year in a Senate map that
The 41-year-old Sinema earned a reputation as a liberal while serving in the Arizona legislature. But she's sought to cultivate a more moderate profile in the House. She is the first openly bisexual member of Congress.
Flake has been a high-profile critic of President Donald Trump and has written a book, "Conscience of a Conservative," that details his unease about Trump and the Republican Party.