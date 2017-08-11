Donations surge for victim of high school football mishap

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. — A fundraising effort for the family of a Long Island high school football player killed in a pre-season training accident is getting an overwhelming community response.

Joshua Mileto was killed Thursday when a log he and other teammates at Sachem (SAY'-chehm) East High School were carrying during a training exercise fell and struck him in the head. The accident happened during a preseason conditioning camp at the school.

A GoFundMe page set up by friends in the Farmingville community had raised over $30,000 by midday Friday.

A spokeswoman for the Sachem School District said the start of football training will begin Monday, as scheduled. Neither administrators nor coaches were available to comment.