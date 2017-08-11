First US woman to summit K-2 in Pakistan says she's 'proud'

ISLAMABAD — The first American woman to scale Pakistan's dangerous K-2 summit says it was a "proud moment" when she hoisted the U.S. and Pakistani flags at the top of the mountain.

The 52-year-old Vanessa O'Brien achieved her mountaineering feat on July 28.

K-2 is the world's second-highest mountain, at 28,251 feet or 8,610 metres . For mountain climbers, it is also considered particularly difficult, after Mount Everest

O'Brien said Friday she hopes her achievement will promote people-to-people contacts between the two countries. She says her 12-member team of international climbers was grateful to Islamabad for facilitating their endeavour .