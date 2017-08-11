Group tied to Trump backs Strange in Alabama's Senate race

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's feud with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn't yet become an all-out political proxy war.

A super PAC aligned with Trump intends to help Alabama Republican Sen. Luther Strange's bid for re-election — even though Strange is the candidate favoured by McConnell.

America First Action will spend at least $200,000 on a digital effort to get out the vote for Strange.

That's according to a person familiar with the group's plan. The person requested anonymity because the person was not authorized to be named discussing strategy.

Strange is facing a tight, multiple-candidate primary election on Tuesday.