Hospital's partially evacuated over odour, 19 workers treated

EXETER, N.H. — Nineteen staff members from a New Hampshire hospital emergency department that was evacuated because of an unknown odour have been evaluated after some complained of dizziness and nausea.

Ambulances responded to Exeter Hospital on Friday morning. People were seen on stretchers outside the hospital. A hospital spokeswoman says the affected staff members were treated and most have reported feeling better.

The hospital shut down an inpatient operating room and the emergency room directly above it out of an abundance of caution. Patients have been taken to other hospitals.

The Exeter Hospital spokeswoman says the interruption of service hasn't resulted in any patient safety concerns. All other areas of the hospital remain unaffected and are operating as usual.