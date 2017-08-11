Jordan not in a hurry to allow back Israeli ambassador

AMMAN, Jordan — A senior government official says Jordan told Israel to "hold on" when asked to allow Israel's ambassador to return to the kingdom, signalling continued tensions over a deadly shooting by an Israeli Embassy guard last month.

The official says Jordan wants to ensure legal steps against the guard are being pursued first.

The guard killed two Jordanians after one attacked him with a screwdriver.

Embassy staff returned to Israel a day later.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the guard a hero's welcome, infuriating Jordan. Israel has since said police will investigate the case.

The Jordanian official told The Associated Press on Friday that Netanyahu's behaviour "is damaging to bilateral relations and the regional acceptance Israel is seeking."