Latest: Court appearance for Brit suspect in Chicago killing

CHICAGO — The Latest on a Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee accused in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Authorities say an Oxford University financial officer accused in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday.

Andrew Warren surrendered peacefully in San Francisco last week after being on the run for eight days with Wyndham Lathem, a former Northwestern University microbiologist.

Warren and Lathem face first-degree murder charges in the stabbing of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. The 26-year-old hair stylist's body was found July 27 in Lathem's Chicago apartment.

Warren, a British national, arrived in the U.S. days before the killing. Authorities haven't revealed any motive in the killing.

Lathem appeared in a California court on Monday. He was not formally arraigned but waived extradition. Chicago authorities now have 30 days to bring Lathem back. Northwestern said Monday that Lathem was fired.

___

9:30 a.m.

Chicago police say a hair stylist slain last month was stabbed more than 40 times with "lacerations and mutilations" to his upper body.

Fired Northwestern University microbiologist Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren are accused in a Chicago arrest warrant in the July 27 fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said Friday that the attack on Cornell-Duranleau "certainly was very intense."

He said police believe there might have been some tension in Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau's relationship.