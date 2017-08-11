Man dubbed 'Porn's New King' gets over 14 years in prison

NEW YORK — A Los Angeles man once dubbed "Porn's New King" has been sentenced to over 14 years in prison after cheating a Native American tribal entity and pension fund investors of tens of millions of dollars.

Jason Galanis was sentenced to 14 years and five months in prison Friday by Manhattan federal Judge Ronnie Abrams for a scheme that lost $60 million.

Abrams said Galanis was "charming, manipulative and flat-out lying to people" as he carried out his crimes from March 2014 through April 2016.

Before the sentence was announced, the 47-year-old Galanis said there were not enough words to describe how sorry he is.