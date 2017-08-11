Markets Right Now: Stocks end bumpy week with modest gains
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
4:00 p.m.
Stocks managed to post modest gains at the end of a turbulent week that left the market with its biggest weekly loss since March.
Technology companies, which suffered the brunt of the selling a day earlier, were back in the lead on Friday. Apple rose 1.4
RV maker Camping World jumped 10
The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrials rose 14 points, or 0.1
___
11:45 a.m.
Technology and health care companies led U.S. stocks slightly higher in midday trading, recouping some of the losses from the day before.
Investors welcomed new data showing inflation at the consumer level inched higher last month, suggesting the Federal Reserve may be less likely to raise interest rates next month. That weighed on bank shares.
Snap, the parent company of disappearing-message app Snapchat, plunged 11.6
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34 points, or 0.2
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.
Apple climbed 1.2
Elsewhere, some companies were making sharp moves after reporting their latest quarterly results.
Snap, the parent company of disappearing-message app Snapchat plunged 12.5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25 points, or 0.1