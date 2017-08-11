Merkel rival Schulz calls for electric car quotas in Europe

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel's main rival in Germany's upcoming election is calling for a Europe-wide quota for electric cars.

Martin Schulz told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily newspaper in an interview published Friday that binding quotas would help support electric car technology.

Schulz, whose centre -left Social Democratic Party lags far behind Merkel's conservative bloc in the polls, didn't say how high the quota should be.

German carmakers have been the focus of a recent scandal involving cheating on diesel emissions, prompting the government to call auto bosses in for a crisis meeting last week.

The German government wants to put 1 million electric cars on the roads by 2020.