Navy finds crashed jet off Florida Keys, decides to leave it

KEY WEST, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Navy pilot whose jet crashed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida Keys.

Lt. Russ Chilcoat said in a news release the pilot ejected and was rescued Wednesday afternoon with no apparent injuries. The crash happened some 20 miles (32 kilometres ) southeast of Key West. The pilot, whose name wasn't released, was the only person on board.

Chilcoat says parts of the F-5N were recovered but the rest is under about 3,000 feet (900 metres ) of water. He says the Navy has no immediate plans to recover the aircraft.