Navy finds crashed jet off Florida Keys, decides to leave it
KEY WEST, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Navy pilot whose jet crashed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida Keys.
Lt. Russ Chilcoat said in a news release the pilot ejected and was rescued Wednesday afternoon with no apparent injuries. The crash happened some 20 miles (32
Chilcoat says parts of the F-5N were recovered but the rest is under about 3,000 feet (900
The pilot is attached to Fighter Composite Squadron 111, the "Sun Downers," based at Naval Air Station Key West. Officials say the jet was conducting training operations and the cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.