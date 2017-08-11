No longer king of the jungle: New fund to aid Africa's lions

DAKAR, Senegal — Conservationists are launching a new fund they hope will save lions from going extinct, particularly in West Africa.

Only about 400 lions remain in the region out of the total 20,000 worldwide. About 90 per cent of those in West Africa are in a protected area that spans parts of Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The Lion Recovery Fund is getting startup contributions from the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.