No longer king of the jungle: New fund to aid Africa's lions
DAKAR, Senegal — Conservationists are launching a new fund they hope will save lions from going extinct, particularly in West Africa.
Only about 400 lions remain in the region out of the total 20,000 worldwide. About 90
The Lion Recovery Fund is getting startup contributions from the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.
The fund is initially providing $800,000 toward bolstering lions' habitat across the continent, from Senegal in the west to Tanzania in the east as well as Zambia and Malawi in southern Africa.