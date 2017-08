Nobel laureates urge Saudi king to halt 14 executions

Ten Nobel Peace Prize winners are appealing to Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince to show mercy and halt the executions of 14 young people sentenced to death for participating in protests in 2012.

In a letter released Friday, the laureates say the 14 minority Shiites were convicted in a mass trial and sentenced "based on the actions of the worst defendant."

They also allege that Saudi authorities coerced confessions and subjected the arrested protesters to physical force.

Among those facing execution is Mujtaba al-Sweikat, who was heading to the United States to attend Western Michigan University.