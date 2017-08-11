Philippines to cull 400,000 fouls after bird flu outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will cull at least 400,000 birds after confirming its first bird flu outbreak, but says no animal-to-human transmission has been reported.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol says he has ordered all fouls within a kilometre (0.6 mile) of six affected farms in northern San Luis town culled. He says the area has also been declared a quarantine zone.

Pinol says he was informed Thursday that 37,000 birds have died from subtype H5 avian influenza after infections started in a quail and duck farm. He says experts believe the ducks to be the virus carrier.