Plane returns to airport after 3 flight attendants get sick

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Officials say three flight attendants became ill on a plane headed to Barbados, causing it to return to a Florida airport.

The Sun Sentinel reports the Jet Blue plane returned to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday afternoon. Officials say the plane was evacuated and paramedics were called.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles says the flight attendants were complaining of headaches and one of them used on-flight oxygen. The attendants were evaluated and declined medical treatment. There were no complaints from the nearly 100 passengers on board.

Officials say a hazmat team took readings on the plane and didn't detect anything.

Jet Blue said in a statement that a new crew was being assigned to the flight to continue to Barbados Thursday evening.

The incident is under investigation.

