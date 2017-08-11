Police: Hair stylist slain in Chicago stabbed over 40 times

Chicago police say a hair stylist slain last month was stabbed more than 40 times with "lacerations and mutilations" to his upper body.

Fired Northwestern University microbiologist Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren are accused in a Chicago arrest warrant in the July 27 fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said Friday that the attack on Cornell-Duranleau "certainly was very intense."

He said police believe there might have been some tension in Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau's relationship.