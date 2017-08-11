News / World

Police: Hair stylist slain in Chicago stabbed over 40 times

In this Aug. 2017, booking photo released by the San Francisco Police Department shows suspect Andrew Warren, an employee of the University of Oxford in Britain. California prosecutors on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, formally charged Wyndham Lathem with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man. Lathem and Andrew Warren were on the run for about a week before they surrendered Friday, Aug. 4, to authorities in Oakland and San Francisco. Warren is being held at the county jail in San Francisco. (San Francisco Police Department via AP)

Chicago police say a hair stylist slain last month was stabbed more than 40 times with "lacerations and mutilations" to his upper body.

Fired Northwestern University microbiologist Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren are accused in a Chicago arrest warrant in the July 27 fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said Friday that the attack on Cornell-Duranleau "certainly was very intense."

He said police believe there might have been some tension in Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau's relationship.

He said police were holding back details because they haven't questioned Lathem and Warren, who separately surrendered to California authorities last week after a days-long manhunt. Lathem has waived extradition to Chicago. Warren is expected to be in a California court Friday.

