Police recover gun 36 years after it was reported stolen
Boston police say they have recovered a handgun that was reported stolen more than 35 years ago.
Police say they found the long-
Officers had been following a slow-moving car that wasn't using its headlights when a man jumped out a rear door and the car sped away.
The car and the man eluded officers, but police say the man dropped a backpack containing a loaded .22-
Police later discovered the gun had been reported stolen in the nearby city of Brockton in 1981.
A police spokeswoman says officers will try to return the gun to its rightful owner after it's processed by detectives.