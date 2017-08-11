Prosecutor clears officer who killed burglary suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities have cleared a police officer in North Carolina who killed a burglary suspect in May.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday that Cary police officer Andre Lopez was justified in using deadly force against 22-year-old Shaquian Johnson.

A woman called 911 early on May 28 to report she and her granddaughter were hiding from an intruder. Responding officers saw a man running from the home and later found Johnson going through a vehicle.

Lopez told investigators he heard a gunshot and saw a muzzle flash before firing.