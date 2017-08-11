News / World

Resistance leaders play long game, dismiss impeachment talk

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, a crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, in Washington. The resistance movement that flourished with Donald Trump‚Äôs ascendance to the White House isn‚Äôt necessarily itching to see his presidency undone by the investigation into Russia‚Äôs election meddling or even impeachment. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, a crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, in Washington. The resistance movement that flourished with Donald Trump‚Äôs ascendance to the White House isn‚Äôt necessarily itching to see his presidency undone by the investigation into Russia‚Äôs election meddling or even impeachment. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ATLANTA — The resistance movement that flourished with Donald Trump's ascendance to the White House isn't necessarily itching to see his presidency undone by the investigation into Russia's election meddling or even impeachment.

They'd rather beat Trump and other Republicans at the ballot box. They want to win an argument over the nation's direction, not the president's fitness for office.

To be clear, liberal activists gathered for the annual Netroots Nation confab this weekend in Georgia say they're following counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into possible collaboration between Russian agents and Trump's inner circle.

But obsessing over subpoenas, much less clamouring for impeachment, they say, distracts from larger policy debates and congressional midterm elections whose outcomes will last beyond Trump.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular