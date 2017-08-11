Resistance leaders play long game, dismiss impeachment talk

ATLANTA — The resistance movement that flourished with Donald Trump's ascendance to the White House isn't necessarily itching to see his presidency undone by the investigation into Russia's election meddling or even impeachment.

They'd rather beat Trump and other Republicans at the ballot box. They want to win an argument over the nation's direction, not the president's fitness for office.

To be clear, liberal activists gathered for the annual Netroots Nation confab this weekend in Georgia say they're following counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into possible collaboration between Russian agents and Trump's inner circle.