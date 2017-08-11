Review agency: Officer's 2012 shooting of teen unwarranted

Chicago's police watchdog agency has determined the 2012 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old by an officer was "unprovoked" and "unwarranted."

The Independent Police Review Authority issued its ruling late Thursday. A little over a year ago, the city of Chicago settled with the Dakota Bright's family for about $1 million.

The teen was shot in the back of his head.

IPRA sustained complaints that the unnamed officer used unreasonable force when he shot the teen, who was fleeing from police and was 50 feet (15 metres ) away when he was struck. The officer said he thought the teen was armed and turned toward him. Investigators didn't find a weapon.