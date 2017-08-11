Rotting foot horrifies family at burial for family patriarch

BUTLER, N.J. — Mourners at a New Jersey cemetery received a horrific shock when a corpse's rotting foot from an adjoining grave was uncovered during a burial.

The family of Cleveland Butler, 85, was gathered at Mount Holiness Memorial Park in Butler for his funeral last week. The Daily News of New York reported (http://nydn.us/2vXTNfJ ) the burial uncovered a mouldering foot of a neighbouring corpse that fell on top of Butler's coffin during the eulogy.

Workers then quickly filled in the grave. Daughter Sandra Butler called the incident traumatizing.

"It was too much and no one said anything to us. ... They just dumped the dirt in the plot like it was normal, like it's nothing to them," she said.

Caretaker Bill Plog said he is surprised this hasn't happened more often, given that wood caskets deteriorate over time. He said the grave plot next to Butler's is from 1969.

Plog said it's unfortunate that it happened, "but this is a graveyard."