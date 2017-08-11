Spain: Barcelona airport security staff resume strikes

MADRID — Security workers checking carry-on luggage at Barcelona's airport have resumed partial strikes that threaten more queuing chaos for passengers at one of Europe's busiest airports.

The workers say they will stage four one-hour strikes Friday and Sunday, followed by a 24-hour stoppage Monday.

The stoppages, begun last weekend, were resumed after a pay increase of 200 euros ($235) a month negotiated by the regional Catalan government and the security company Eulen was voted down by a majority of the some 350 workers Thursday.