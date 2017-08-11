Student sent to office for hair colour punches safety officer

SCOTT, La. — Authorities say a Louisiana high school senior sent to the office because of his hair colour ended up punching a school safety officer.

News outlets report the 17-year-old Acadiana High School student is accused of attacking the officer Wednesday after being sent to the office because of his bright red hair, which is not his natural hair colour and violated the school dress code.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger says the student was told to eat lunch while waiting for a parent to pick him up and was later found in an unauthorized area. Authorities say while being escorted to the front office, he punched the officer twice in the head and continued to resist.

He was arrested for offences including resisting an officer with violence.